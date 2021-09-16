What are the pro dribble requirements in NBA 2K22?

A lot of parts of your MyPlayer can be customized, including the look, nickname, to event the dribble animations. NBA 2K22 players can change the Signature Size-Up and Combos dribble animations, as well as others. But in order to get ones from the pros, you need to have a certain attribute up to a particular amount. What is this requirement? Let’s go over the info you need to know.

In NBA 2K22, the requirement to unlock the pro dribble animation moves is an 85 Ball Handle rating, per 2K gameplay director Mike Wang. That means that not only do you need to set the max Ball Handle rating to at least 85 in your build, but you will also need to spend VC in order to upgrade that stat to at least 85.

You'll want 85 Ball Handle — Mike Wang (@Beluba) August 31, 2021

Despite what Wang stated on Twitter, you will be able to buy quite a few pro dribble animations and equip with 65, 70, 75, or 80 Ball Handle. These include animations for Carmelo Anthony, Lonzo Ball, Jimmy Butler, just to name a few. The minimum differs for each, so make sure to check the requirement at the Animation Store

We should note that you should try to set the max Ball Handle rating as high as possible. Don’t compromise other important attributes, like mid-range and three-point shooting stats, but you should aim for at least 80-85. This stat is important, but it can also save your build just in case 2K makes changes to the requirements. Last year, 2K changed the requirement from 86 to 80, so there is some precedent.

We don’t know for sure if that might happen again this year, but we will keep you updated just in case that happens.