What are the protagonists’ names in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Like other Pokémon games, Pokémon: Legends Arceus allows you to customize the game’s protagonist. You can choose between a male or female protagonist, and you can name your player character whatever you desire. However, it’s worth noting that the two primary protagonists of Pokémon Legends: Arceus do indeed have official names; here’s what they are.

Legends: Arceus’ male protagonist is named Rei, while the game’s female protagonist is named Akari. We know these characters’ names thanks to how the game incorporates them into the story depending on who you decide to play as. If you choose a male protagonist, Akari will be one of your rivals throughout the story. However, if you choose a female character, Rei will be your rival instead. They’ll regularly approach you to not only battle, but also cooperate when it comes to certain Survey Corps matters.

When Rei and Akari appear as NPCs, they each bear a strong resemblance to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s protagonists, Lucas and Dawn, respectively. Pokémon Legends: Arceus features quite a few characters who look a lot like the ones found in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. For example, Captain Cyllene looks strikingly similar to Team Galactic boss Cyrus, while Commander Kamado not only looks a lot like Professor Rowan, but is also the professor’s ancestor.