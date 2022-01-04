What are the secret achievements in Halo Infinite?

For achievement hunters, secret achievements can be frustrating. On the one hand, hiding the name and description of an achievement can prevent spoiling important plot pieces of the game, but on the other, many secret achievements have nothing to do with the story. They will require you to comb over the entire game to find its requirements. If you are trying to complete Halo Infinite, here are all of the secret achievements in the game.

Luckily, a large majority of secret achievements in Halo Infinite are story-related and cannot be missed. The only one that is not connected to the story, will require you to go to the Tutorial in the Academy section.