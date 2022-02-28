What are Unusual Coins and what can you use them for in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons?

Guild Wars 2 has a lot of different currencies that can be used in-game to purchase a variety of different rewards, recipes, and items. There are map-specific currencies that are only usable in certain areas, PvP currencies, and of course, good old-fashioned gold. In addition, the End of Dragons expansion has a new currency specific to the Canthan region known as Unusual Coins.

Unusual Coins are obtained by opening hidden chests across the map. These hidden chests are indicated to players by floating wisps of light and blueish air currents. Sometimes you’ll need to activate certain items, and other times you’ll have to break boxes. The chests will spawn once you’ve completed the necessary pre-requisite task, and they’ll contain various rewards. The Unusual Coins are the ones that have some interesting value. You’ll also be able to gain achievement points for the Master of the Unseen Achievement, which requires you to open 50 chests across Cantha. You can also find Unusual Coins in Jade Tech Chests, which require a Jade Bot and 1 Charge to open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, in Seitung Province, the Unusual Coin merchant is named Chin-Hwa, and he’s located in the Daigo Ward near the Waypoint.

Players can exchange their Unusual Coins for various Canthan armor. Players can also purchase recipes to craft the new armor and weapons that have been launched with the expansion, namely the Shadow Serpent set.

Screenshot by Gamepur

They also provide players recipes for the new Ascended Armor stat, Harrier’s Monastery armor. Monastery armor is based on the combination of the following stats: