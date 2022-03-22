What are Wanted Monsters and how they work in Rune Factory 5

Wanted Monsters are a new gameplay mechanic introduced in Rune Factory 5. After clearing the Whispering Woods, Livia will tell you that you can now search for Wanted Monsters. Wanted Monsters are special monsters that are located in Phoros Woodlands. You’ll need to capture them using the SEAL ability that Livia gave you. Capturing Wanted Monsters will increase your SEED rank and also give you rewards upon completing the mission. However, capturing them is no easy feat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to look for a Wanted Monster, you’ll need to talk to Livia when she’s sitting at her desk. If you try to talk to her at any other time, you won’t get the option to talk about Wanted Monsters. Once you talk to you, you’ll be able to select the Wanted Monster you’ll wish to capture. The difficulty scales from one start all the way up to five stars, one start being easy and five being the hardest. After selecting your target, you can teleport to the forest to search for them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is where things can get hard. For example, if you selected a Fairy to capture, you need to find a particular Fairy. It can’t just be any normal Fairy you find on the map. So, how do you tell which monster is the one you need to look for? One, go to your Requests log and review the details of the mission. The mission will describe the location the monster was last seen. If it was last seen in Central Phoros Woodlands, for example, you’ll want to look around there. Secondly, the Wanted Monster will have a red aura around it. If you see a monster with that particular aura, that’s the one you’re looking for.

Wanted Monsters can’t be captured easily. You’ll first need to hit them a couple of times until their health is about 25% or lower. This may take some time because their defense is higher compared to normal monsters. Once you get to this threshold, use your SEAL ability. If you don’t succeed at first, don’t worry, keep trying until you successfully capture it. After this, teleport back to the Rigbarth Outpost and report back to Livia.