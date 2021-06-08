What can you do with Amethyst in Minecraft?

Minecraft adds more resources and items to the games as it continues thrive. Following the 1.17 update, the first part of the Cliffs and Caves update, Amethyst was added to the game. It’s a difficult resource to find. You can only locate it inside of Amethyst geodes that spawn deep underground, around a black block, inside a dark purple center. When you discover resource and mine it, what can you do with the item?

There are several things you can do with Amethyst. If you want to pick up an Amethyst block, you can pick it up by mining it using an iron, diamond, or netherite pickaxe. The block will be added to your inventory, and you can place it down anywhere you want. The only thing it can really do is serve as decoration. It’s not an item that operates on redstone, or can be used with anything else. For now, it can be a beautiful, purple block inside of your home, giving players plenty of creativity of how they can use it for decoration. Alternatively, if you mine Amethyst clusters for shards, you can use four Amethyst shards to create a block of Amethyst, which does the same thing.

The real treasure when you find Amethyst are the Amethyst clusters. These are diamond-like spikes that are growing out of Amethyst, and if you mine these, you’ll receive Amethyst shards. The shards are a critical resource for several items, making it a worthwhile item to find when you’re searching for Amethyst geodes. You only want to mine the clusters. If you mind the Amethyst buds, you won’t be able to receive any shards.

These are all of the items you can craft using Amethyst shards.

Block of Amethyst

Spyglass

Tinted Glass

We can expect more items to be added to the Amethyst shard list, and more uses to come out of the Amethyst blocks when part two of the Caves and Cliffs update comes to Minecraft. We’ll be updating this list in the future when that information releases.