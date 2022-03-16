What do coins do in Tunic?

There are many items and collectibles to find in Tunic, and one of the most useful is the humble coin, which can be found in several chests across the world. You’ll likely have come across a few of these valuable trinkets in your travels already, but the purpose of them might be proving elusive.

The key to figuring out the function of coins, as with many of the game’s systems and secrets, lies in the manual. If you’ve collected page 20, which is found at the summit of the Overworld’s mountain, you’ll see that coins have something to do with equipping accessories. The important bit is the image in the bottom-left corner of your fox holding a coin over a well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may have seen the wishing wells at various places around the world. There’s one near the Old House, for example, and another by the first shrine in the West Garden. Using coins is as simple as equipping them in one of your item slots and pressing the button when you’re by a well. Your fox will toss the coin in and, presumably, make a wish.

At first, nothing will happen, but every few coins, you’ll unlock a new slot to equip an accessory. As the manual shows, you’ll unlock the first new slot after three coins, then after three more, then four, then five, for a total of 15 coins. If you’re curious, be sure to check out our guides for where to find all the coins or some new accessories to equip.