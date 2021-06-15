What do horses eat in Minecraft?

There are several mobs you can encounter in Minecraft. Many of them are passive creatures that are roaming around the world, minding their business. A few of them are tamable, but you have to go through a few special tasks to earn their loyalty. For horses, you have to ride them until they accept you continually. Once you acquire a horse, you’ll have to start feeding them if you want to heal them to ensure they remain with you.

Horses are different than most animals in Minecraft because of how many various foods they can eat, and those effects. Here’s a breakdown of all the food horses eat, and what they do.

Apple – Heals two and a half hearts, increases growing speed for a young horse by one minute, and increases temper by three

Golden Apple – Heals five hearts, increases growing speed for a young horse by four minutes, increases temper by 10, and any tamed horse will enter love mode enabling them to breed

Golden Carrot – Heals two hearts, increases growing speed for a young horse by one minute, increases temper by five, and any tamed horse will enter love mode enabling them to breed

Hay Bale – heals 10 hearts, increases growing speed for a young horse by three minutes, and does not increase temper. You cannot feed hay bales to untamed horses

Sugar – Heals a half heart, increases growing speed for a young horse by 30 seconds, and increases temper by three

Wheat – Heals a heart, increases growing speed for a young horse by 20 seconds, and increases temper by three

A good majority of the items are pretty simple and are a good way to heal your hose. If you’d prefer to try breeding it with another horse you’ve tamed, you’re going to need a golden apple or a golden carrot. Those are the only two items that activate the horse’s love mode, which means you’ll need two of them to activate a pair of horses.