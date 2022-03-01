What do Shabriri Grapes do in Elden Ring?

There are multiple key items to find as you explore Elden Ring. Many of these items are given vague descriptions, and you won’t immediately know what to do with them when you first loot them. They do have a purpose, though, such as the Shabriri Grapes. In this guide, we’ll cover what you need to know about what Shabriri Grapes do in Elden Ring and what you have to do with them.

These have to do with Hyetta. You can meet this individual after you complete Stormveil Castle, and you need to head immediately outside of it upon entering Liurnia region. Hyetta will be standing outside the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace when you initially meet her.

Each of the Shabriri Grapes you give Hyetta assists in her reconnecting with the light. You’ll need to find more throughout time in Elden Ring to steadily unlock them and provide her more. However, Hyetta moves around, and you can expect her to show up in different places as you give her more Shabriri Grapes and continue through her questline. There are four unique Shabriri Grapes you can find in Elden Ring, and providing each one to Hyetta continually progresses her storyline. If you find them all, you can complete Hyetta storyline.