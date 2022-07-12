What do Star Levels do in Clash Royale? Answered

In Clash Royale you collect all manner of different cards. Most of these cards have certain kinds of upgrades, and one of the most interesting kinds are the Star Levels, which are purchased with the aptly-named Star Points. Players can spend collected Star Points to upgrade their cards that are at levels 7, 10, and 13 in order to give them Star Levels. However, the players would first have to be King Level 6 to be able to do so.

The effects of Star Levels

Cards with upgraded Star Levels are enhanced by purely cosmetic effects, making them more shiny and blingy. For example, at their first Star Level, cards will emanate a golden light while they’re being deployed. All cards in the game have one level of Star Levels, but some cards — not all — have more than one Star Level. These cards have further enhanced visual effects to denote their higher status, such as golden particle effects, golden armor, weapons, clothing, or other similar effects added to them in the game.

How to obtain Star Points

To even qualify to earn Star Points, players would first need to reach level 6 of their King Level. After that milestone, you will notice that Star Points appear in the Experience bar, which can then be toggled to change between the two. While you’re under King Level 14, if you gain XP while upgrading or donating cards, you would also earn the same amount of Star Points. Furthermore, whenever you collect a card that’s the maximum level, you will be awarded Star Points along with the Gold reward.

Of course, you can also look to buy Star Points in the Shop for real money. Speaking of the Shop, you can choose to use your Trade Tokens to earn Star Points instead of letting them overflow into Gold. This way is ultimately a cheaper way of getting them than buying them directly.