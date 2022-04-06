What do the Chaos Chamber portal symbols mean in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

You’ve reached the end of the Wonderlands, taken on the Dragon Lord, and emerged victoriously from a devastating boss battle. Not only that, you saved the world from being destroyed and spared the villain in the process. Now that that’s all done, you can finally enter Queen Butt Stallion’s castle and take on your next challenge; the Chaos Chamber. These randomized dungeons are full of interesting new features for you to mess around with. One of which are portals that take you to your next encounter each time you complete a room. The real question is what do the symbols on the Chaos Chamber portals mean in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of each encounter in a Chaos Chamber run, you will have to make a choice between two portals. Whichever portal you choose determines what type of encounter you will have in the next room. Each portal has its own benefits so it’s important to know what you are getting into before diving headfirst into a Dragon Lord portal.

For starters, there are four types of portals you will end up coming across; Butt Stallion, Dragon Lord, Chest, and Crystal Chest. Each of these portals differs drastically from the last and your choice of portals will ultimately affect how your run goes and what type of loot you get. Here is what lies beyond each portal: