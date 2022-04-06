What do the Chaos Chamber portal symbols mean in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?
Fate is in your hands.
You’ve reached the end of the Wonderlands, taken on the Dragon Lord, and emerged victoriously from a devastating boss battle. Not only that, you saved the world from being destroyed and spared the villain in the process. Now that that’s all done, you can finally enter Queen Butt Stallion’s castle and take on your next challenge; the Chaos Chamber. These randomized dungeons are full of interesting new features for you to mess around with. One of which are portals that take you to your next encounter each time you complete a room. The real question is what do the symbols on the Chaos Chamber portals mean in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?
At the end of each encounter in a Chaos Chamber run, you will have to make a choice between two portals. Whichever portal you choose determines what type of encounter you will have in the next room. Each portal has its own benefits so it’s important to know what you are getting into before diving headfirst into a Dragon Lord portal.
For starters, there are four types of portals you will end up coming across; Butt Stallion, Dragon Lord, Chest, and Crystal Chest. Each of these portals differs drastically from the last and your choice of portals will ultimately affect how your run goes and what type of loot you get. Here is what lies beyond each portal:
- Dragon Lord Portal: At the end of the encounter, the Dragon Lord will appear and you will need to choose one of the two curses that he has before you can move on to the next encounter.
- Butt Stallion Portal: At the end of the encounter, Butt Stallion will appear with a bunch of blessings. You will be able to spend your crystals on the blessings around Butt Stallion. Interact with Butt Stallion to get a random buff.
- Chest Portal: At the end of the encounter, you will see a large dice. Destroy the dice to get some extra loot. These dice can drop any type of loot including legendary items.
- Crystal Chest Portal: At the end of the encounter, you will see a large dice. Destroy the dice to get extra crystals to spend on blessings and loot later in the Chaos Chamber run.