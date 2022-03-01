What do the Four Belries teleport stones do in Elden Ring?

The Four Belfries is a peculiar area. There are four belfries that stand tall atop a mountain, ready for you to examine. Using these strange towers allows you to get to perform some pretty wonderous tasks, but what exactly do the Four Belfries do in Elden Ring? That is what we will find out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First of all, you can find the Four Belfries in the northeastern part of Liurnia. To get there, you will have to go north past Raya Lucaria Academy and reach the area where the ground starts to incline. Follow the incline from this area to the southeast to reach the Four Belfries. Be careful of the giant spirits that roam the forest nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Four Belfries, you will see that each one except for the top one has a teleport stone and imp statue in front of it. When you interact with the imp statue, it will tell you that you need an Imbued Sword Key. You can find an Imbued Sword Key at the top belfry in a chest. The teleport stones in the area with take you to the following areas:

First Belfry – Crumbling Faram Azula

Second Belfry – Nokron, Eternal City

Third Belfry – Chapel of Anticipation

There are three Imbued Sword Keys that coincide with the three teleportation stones, they can be found in the chest at the top belfry, on the rooftops of Raya Lucaria Academy, and in Nokron, the Eternal City.