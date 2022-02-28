What do you do with the Dragon Cult Prayerbook in Elden Ring?

The Dragon Cult Prayerbook is a crucial item you can find in Elden Ring. If you were searching to the south of the Artists Shack in Liurnia, you likely discovered a golden armored knight wandering around this region. This knight drops the Dragon Cult Prayerbook if you battled and beat him. It tells you that if you give it to someone, you can learn incantations. This guide covers what you do with the Dragon Cult Prayerbook and who to give it to in Elden Ring.

Two people can take the Dragon Cult Prayerbook. You have Brother Corhyn and Miriel, Paster of Vows. Brother Corhyn is someone you can talk with at the Roundtable Hold, and Miriel is located at the Church of Vows, directly to the northwest of the Artist’s Shack, not too far from where you can find the Dragon Cult Prayerbook.

When you give any of these two characters the Dragon Cult Prayerbook, they unlock the ability to teach you Honed Bolt, Lightning Spear, and Electrify Armament. Both characters have these incantations for sale when you hand them the book. However, we’re unaware of additional ramifications between the two, if any differences exist. It may merely be a matter of preference, but it seldom is in any FromSoftware title.