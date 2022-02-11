What do you get with the A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

The February 2022 Community Day in Pokémon Go features Hoppip, the Cottonweed Pokémon. You’ll have the chance to encounter multiples of this Pokémon throughout the wild on February 12 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local timezone. If you evolve Hoppip into Jumpluff, it will learn acrobatics, a new Flying-type move that we hope to see in the future added to other Pokémon. During the event, you’ll have the chance to purchase A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research Ticket. What do you get if you buy the A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go, and is it worth it?

The A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research will consist of similar tasks and rewards that appear for every Pokémon Go Community Day event. It comes with four tasks for you to complete, each providing you rewards that give you additional Poké Balls and encounters with the featured Pokémon. For this event, it will be Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. If you evolve a Hoppip to its final form, Jumpluff, it will learn the Flying-type move, acrobatics.

While Jumpluff is learning the new Flying-type move, acrobatics, we don’t recommend Jumpluff too much in the several PvP leagues. Even the Acrobatics move is not too efficient for PvE. While grabbing a Jumpluff to experiment with the move, it’s not moving too high up in the overall Pokémon Go meta. However, if you’re keen to add more Poké Balls, rare candies, and incense to your account, grab this Special Research for those alone.

You’ll need to make sure you grab A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research ticket for February 12 and complete it from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone to receive all of the rewards.