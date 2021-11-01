What does orange incense do in Pokémon Go?

Orange incense is one of those specific items that pop up at certain times in Pokémon Go. It’s not an item you purchase or have available in the store. Instead, it only appears during events in Pokémon Go, usually when a variety of unique Pokémon are attracted to that incense. Here’s what you need to know when you see orange incense on your avatar and in your inventory.

The orange incense on your character indicates that a particular event is happening, and only certain Pokémon are attracted to that incense. For example, for the Diá de Muertos 2021 event, several Pokémon are available for you to catch from November 1 to 2. Therefore, the Pokémon attracted to your incense are tied to this event, and there’s a particular pool of Pokémon available to you while the incense is on.

The regular green incense color means there’s a more random chance tied to the Pokémon you can lure to your location. There could be an event happening while green incense is available. Still, the orange incense means all Pokémon that appear because it comes from the specific pool that Niantic curated for the event. For Diá de Muertos, you’ll be able to find Cubone, Sunkern, Roselia, Sableye, Houndour, and several others.