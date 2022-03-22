What does recipe bread do in Rune Factory 5?

Recipe bread, a well-beloved item from Rune Factory 4, makes its return in Rune Factory 5. Recipe bread allows players to learn various recipes ranging from food down to weapons and armor. This helps save the player money on having to buy these items outright from vendors. There are four different recipe breaks in the game.

Recipe Bread Price at Sweet Hearth Price at Lackadaisy Chemistry Bread 120G N/A Cooking Bread 100G 400G Crafting Bread 150G N/A Farming Bread 250G N/A Weapon Bread 180G N/A

Both shops have a daily limit, meaning you can only buy a certain amount of recipe bread from each of them on a single day. If you wish to purchase more recipe bread from either Sweet Hearth or Lackadaisy, you will need to expand their shops by going to Studio Palmo. The shop expansions will cost gold, lumber, stone, and SEED points.

Once you purchase recipe bread, you can use it immediately and learn from one to four recipes per recipe bread. You’ll sometimes be told that you can’t learn anything, meaning you will have to level up that particular skill in order to learn more recipes. Thankfully, your recipe bread won’t be consumed if this happens.