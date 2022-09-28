What does scrimblo bimblo mean in video games? Name, origin, and explanation

You might hear the term “scrimblo blimbo” being used when you are talking about Super Smash Bros. characters. Some people might be using it with a negative connotation, usually saying the term with strong negative emotions such as anger or frustration. You often hear sentences such as “Smash just wants Scrimblo Blimbo”, and have no idea what the person is talking about.

It’s not the most obvious term that is used in Super Smash Bros. talks, which raises some key questions. What does the term actually mean? How did it start spreading in Super Smash Bros., and what does it actually mean when people are using it?

What does “scrimblo bimblo” actually refer to?

“Scrimblo Bimblo” is referring to a 90s mascot character design that is generic. It is a character design you would expect to see in a 3D platformer game. It isn’t particularly notable in any way, but it does fit what you would expect to see in a 90s video game.

It doesn’t refer to any character in particular, just the character design. Scrimblo Bimblo isn’t just a male design, or even a humanoid one. The term refers to the generic character design, and that can include anything from humans to normally inanimate objects.

How did the term begin to spread?

On February 16, 2021, a Twitter post appeared from user @NemmyArty. They tweeted “Smash Fans when Sakurai reveals Popular McJRPGGuy and not Scrimblo Bimblo, the Lovable Scrunko from the great platformer they played as kids 26 years ago”. It was poking fun at players who were dissatisfied when the new characters added to the Smash roster weren’t what they had in mind.

This started to spread when other Twitter users began copying the tweet text, but including videos that showed unrelated bouts of anger. Other users began imagining Scrimblo Bimblo as an actual fictional character, creating mockup designs of video game art. The spread of the term has begun to influence message boards and discussions of Super Smash Bros. It is often used when players don’t agree with the new addition to the Smash roster, or who the upcoming line-up won’t include.

What does the term actually mean when people use it?

It is a derogatory term that pokes fun at players who are not happy when the latest Smash character isn’t who they thought it would be. Players often imagine Nintendo bringing in characters from certain video games that they believe would be a good fit for the game. When the line-up happens to be different than what players expected, “scrimblo bimblo” is the term used to express the outrage that follows.

It’s an exaggeration of how angry and dissatisfied people would get, as you would not normally expect people to react very strongly to Smash roster characters. At the end of the day, only the creators decide who becomes playable in Super Smash Bros., not the players.

Now that you know what the term means, you can understand what people are talking about when they refer to it, as well as understand the reactions of other users when the term is being used.