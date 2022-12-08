What does Sparkling Power do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to attending a Picnic with your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these are important opportunities to spend with your Pokémon. It’s also a good time to share a meal together and create a sandwich. One of the benefits of eating a sandwich is that you can receive a Sparkling Power for making the correct one. Here’s what you need to know about how Sparkling Power works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Sparkling Power works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Sparkling Power increases your odds of encountering a Pokémon of a particular type. There’s a small chance for shiny Pokémon to appear in your world each time Pokémon spawn in the game. However, you can increase this chance by having a sandwich with the correct ingredients that give the Sparkling Power, which increases your chances of finding them in the wild. For any Pokémon players who actively go after Shiny Pokémon, this is a must-have boost you’ll want to unlock with the Picnic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It all comes down to the food you eat while having a Picnic or the ones you find in town at the various vendors you can purchase. Both are reliable options, so long as you know what type of Sparkling Power you receive. You’ll want to narrow down where you’re searching for Pokémon. For example, if you’re searching for the shiny version of Charcadet, it’s a Fire-type. You don’t want to have a Sparkling Power for Water-types if you’re looking for this Pokémon. You want to boost your chance of finding Fire-type shines and increase the odds of finding a Fire-type while searching for it.

It comes down to experimentation with your sandwich recipes, finding the ones you like, and the meals that give you the best boosts.