Multiple new mechanics are awaiting you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many have to do with having a Picnic with your Pokémon, and making food together. Although making food is not a new concept in the Pokémon series, the sandwiches hold a great deal of power, and they can provide you with a buff called Encounter Power. Here’s what you need to know about what Encounter Power does in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Encounter Power works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can receive Encounter Power when eating a type of food you purchase from a store or a vendor or when you make a sandwich while attending a Picnic with your Pokémon. The type of Encounter Power you have will vary based on the Pokémon it focuses on. For example, if you make a sandwich or eat an item that boosts the Encounter Power for Normal-type Pokémon, you have a higher chance of finding that type of Pokémon. It is not a specific Pokémon, but any Pokémon fits that type.

Related: How to get Charcadet Soot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will want to make sure you try to create a sandwich or eat a meal for a particular Pokémon type that you want to find in the wild. If you’re in an area where you know a Pokémon has a chance to spawn, try creating a sandwich for that Pokémon’s type, and search around the area.

There’s a good chance you can lure it out of hiding, even if you don’t see it on your mini-map. You may want to do this if you’re trying to complete your Pokédex or you’re trying to catch shiny versions of that Pokémon.