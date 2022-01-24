What does the Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition give you?

Apex Legends may be a free-to-play title, but you can still pick up paid editions that contain all manner of extras. The Bloodhound edition focuses on the popular tracker, Bloodhound. It includes a skin fr the character, along with a Prowler skin, a banner, badge, and 1000 Apex Coins.

The Bloodhound Edition is available from the PlayStation Network, the Xbox Store, and Origin for PC players. You can also pick up physical copies in some retailers.

The Bloodhound Edition

Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

Exclusive Tormentor Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

You can also purchase the Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack, which contains not just all the Bloodhound-related items, but also a skin for Lifeline, along with a Flatline skin, and another Banner and Badge. You can also get 2150 Apex Coins as part of the pack.

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline Skin

Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound Skin

Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline Skin

Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler Skin

Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner

Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

Exclusive Angel Struck Badge

Exclusive Tormentor Badge

2,150 Apex Coins

The Bloodhound Edition is available for $19.99, while the double pack costs $38.99, but both have been known to go on sale.