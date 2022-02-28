What does the purple bunny mean in Shadow Warrior 3?

The latest game from Flying Wild Hog, Shadow Warrior 3, has many enemies, and bunnies aren’t one of them. Scattered around the map are white and black rabbits, which simply mind their business while you play through and kill demons. However, you may find that sometimes, you have a purple bunny icon on your HUD.

Take the image above for an example. Near the finisher and health bar, the purple bunny sits there.

What does the purple bunny icon do in Shadow Warrior 3?

We know what you did. When you kill those innocent little bunnies in Shadow Warrior 3, you’ll sometimes get that icon to come up. You monster.

If you kill a group of rabbits in a level, the purple icon will appear before your next battle. When you arrive at the next arena, there is a demon to avenge the poor little bunnies’ deaths.

The Demon Bunny hits hard and fast. He doesn’t take kindly to you killing his little friends. While he’s around, the real battle doesn’t start until after.

So, what benefits does killing bunnies have? Nothing. It’s a small Easter Egg (pun intended). Upon death, the Demon Bunny drops some finisher orbs, which may assist you in the next fight.

On the lore page, there’s no information on where he comes from or what he exactly is. In reality, killing bunnies has nothing too good, and you have the guilt on your shoulders from murdering the little woodland creatures.