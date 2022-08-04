What drink should you pick in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga?

While exploring Niflheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga, you may come across tables with various drinks on them. A note is next to these drinks, encouraging those who pass by to have one of the free beverages. However, they come with a price, and some of these drinks are poisonous and they will be harmful. Although, one of them is beneficial. Here’s what you need to know about what drink you should pick in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga.

The correct drink to pick in the Forgotten Saga

There are three drinks on the table, and you will need to pick from any of the three. However, only one of them is good and will provide you with a health upgrade, while the others are poisonous and they will cause harmful effects to occur to Odin should he drink from them. You must pick from one on the left, at the center, and to the right.

Related: Where to find Hel’s Treasure in Dókkerland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our experience, the cup on the left side has yielded the best experiences and rewards us with a Health Upgrade. Of these cups, it does make sense as it looks the most hellish and demonic, whereas the others do not seem befitting to live in Niflheim. Whenever picking from the center or right option, our Odin is poisoned, and the effects are adverse. Therefore, should you encounter these choices in your Forgotten Saga run, the left choice seems to be the best option, or at least, pick from the cup that seems more fitting for Niflheim.