What Every Stat/Attribute does in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes a plethora of new stats, attributes, and individual character skills for players to tweak and combine to make their perfect Fatemaker. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has taken the character-building aspect of the Borderlands franchise one step further by allowing players to meticulously pick and choose what they put their hero points into further allowing them to craft the perfect monster killing machine.

There are a total of six different Hero stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and they all help in their own way, so you will have to put some thought into how you want your character to play. Here is every Hero stat in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and what they do.

Strength

Strength is the measure of your physical might and will determine how much damage you do on a critical hit.

Critical Hit Damage

Dexterity

Dexterity is the measure of the precision of your weapon and can assist you in hitting critical hit spots on a variety of targets.

Critical Hit Chance

Intelligence

Intelligence is the measure of your spell casting speed and will determine how fast you can cast spells at your enemies.

Spell Cooldown Rate

Wisdom

Wisdom is the measure of your elemental damage output and can determine the size and effectiveness of elemental abilities.

Status Effect Damage

Constitution

Constitution is the measure of your survivability and will buff the effectiveness of your shield ward and health.

Maximum Health / Ward

Attunement

Attunement is the measure of your ability speed and will assist you in using your action skills more often.