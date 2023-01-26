What Gears do in Hi-Fi Rush, and how to use them

Hi-Fi Rush is not only about attacking with rhythm, as players will also be challenged with collecting a high amount of Gears. These Gears can be discovered from the very opening moments of the game, whether it be from crates or simply by continuing on in levels. However, players will likely have thousands of the item before they even know to use them. This guide will examine how Gears are used and everything they can get you in Hi-Fi Rush.

What are Gears for in Hi-Fi Rush?

Although it goes unmentioned in its first level, Gears act as currency in Hi-Fi Rush that can be spent toward a handful of new Special Attacks and improvements for Chai. You will first be able to use them once you are sent to The Hideout after defeating the QA-1MIL boss in Track 1. From there, you can head over to the right corner of the room to speak to Peppermint, the store’s vendor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will certainly not want to miss out on collecting thousands of Gears during each mission. As shown above, the currency allows you to unlock an additional Special Attack slot, a larger health bar, and extra Reverb. Better yet, those wanting to extend Chai’s skillset can also purchase a collection of different basic and Special Attacks. However, as these can cost upwards of 20,000 Gears, it may take beating multiple levels to earn some of these benefits.

Related: What does Streamer Mode change in Hi-Fi Rush?

As these buyable moves are more damaging than basic attacks, you can also expect for them to be performed with complex button combinations. Thankfully, the game’s accessibility options can make doing these attacks faster. For instance, its Rhythm Visualization feature gives players numerous ways to see when the next beat in a combo is coming.