What does Streamer Mode change in Hi-Fi Rush?

If you are looking to play any video game with a soundtrack made by artists not associated with the game developer or publisher, you can expect a streamer mode to be included. With Hi-Fi Rush being so focused on music, you can bet there is one here as well. That being said, what exactly does it do and should you turn it on or leave it off?

What does Streamer Mode do in Hi-Fi Rush?

Because Hi-Fi Rush has a lot of licensed music in it, Streamer Mode will replace the licensed music with original, pretty generic music while you play. This makes it so if you are streaming or posting a video about the game, you won’t have to worry about getting hit with a Copyright Claim on Twitch or YouTube. If you leave it off, your content could be muted, taken down, or your account could be outright suspended.

Should I turn on Streamer Mode in Hi-Fi Rush?

We only recommend turning Streamer Mode on in Hi-Fi Rush if you are making content around the game with a stream or YouTube video. This will protect you from facing any unneeded punishment and the setting can be reverted in the Gameplay section of the Options menu for when you are not recording or streaming.

Streamer Modes are becoming more and more frequent these days with how easy it is to receive Copyright Claims from music owners. While they licensed the game makers to be able to play their music in the game, they don’t want that to be freely passed around on Twitch or YouTube without them seeing any money from it. It’s better to just have the licensed music replaced with the generic stuff so you don’t have to deal with it as a content creator.