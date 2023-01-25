All accessibility options in Hi-Fi Rush, explained
It’s better when everyone can play.
The evolution of accessibility options has been a great thing to see in recent years. Everyone should have a chance to play whatever game they want if possible, so giving anyone with certain disabilities a chance to work around those is a good thing. With Hi-Fi Rush being so focused on using the music around you and reacting to what you see and hear, it is important for it to have good accessibility options so everyone can play it. If you are looking through the Accessibility options and are a little confused, here is a breakdown.
What do all the accessibility options in Hi-Fi Rush mean?
The Accessibility menu in Hi-Fi Rush can be located by going to Options and tabbing all the way over to the right. Here are all of the settings located in this area.
- Font Size – Decides how big the subtitles and character speaking UI are, can be small or large
- Colorblind Mode – Lets you set colors to a certain setting depending on your colorblind type and then adjust the intensity, choose between Off, Deuteranopia, Protanopia, or Tritanopia
- Cutscene Subtitles – Enables or disables subtitles in cutscenes
- Cutscene Speaker Name – Enables or disables displaying the name of the character talking when subtitles are on
- Cutscene Subtitle Background – Puts a black background behind subtitles to make them stand out more
- Cutscene Subtitle Background Transparency – Sets how noticeable the subtitle background is
- Context Subtitles – Makes subtitles appear for writing in the environment that may be hard to read, like signs
- Action Voice Subtitles – Subtitles for callouts that players make during gameplay, not story-related content
- Auto-Action Mode – Makes it so you can perform attack combos and dodges by pressing any attack button, other actions besides these can still be used, but you only need to press one button along with the beat
- Single Button Rhythm Game – Makes all rhythm games playable with a single button but still requires precise button press timing
- Rhythm Visualization (808) – Lets you select from one of three visual representations of 808’s beat