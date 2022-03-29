High in the sky among the clouds is a town known as Driftwood. Well, what used to be Driftwood. That’s only because you caused a beanstalk to carry the town up into the sky. Now everything is scattered about. If you venture through the area, you may come across a castle. This castle holds a secret. Here is what happens if you go through the mirror in the Tangledrift castle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will originally come to Tangledrift by completing part of the Walk the Stalk side quest. If you decide to continue the quest, it will take you all the way to a castle. You can also reach the castle by continuing to the town and then taking the path to the left of the town. When you reach the castle, use the stairs on the right side of the inside where the flower is. At the top of the stairs, you will find a magic mirror. At first, enemies will jump out of it and you will need to defeat them.

The mirror in question looks a lot like the mirrors from Dark Souls 2 that enemies use as portals. Once the enemies that spawn from it are defeated, you can walk up to it and the world will start to warp like how it does when you walk up to a teleportation portal. Walk into the mirror and it will take you to a small room with an NPC in it. You won’t be able to interact with the NPC but you will be able to interact with the Lucky Dice and chest that are in the room. Gather up your loot before leaving the area.