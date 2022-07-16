What is a Pokémon Go evolution calculator?

Having your Pokémon evolve has always been one of the most important factors to increasing their strength in battle in Pokémon Go. As they grow, they become more of a force, letting you rely on them in more situations. However, to know absolutely everything about your Pokémon, you will want to use some third-party tools. Here is what you need to know about evolution calculators for Pokémon Go.

What do evolution calculators do in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, there are some ways to gather information on how your Pokémon stacks up by having them appraised. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. There are underlying numbers that change as your Pokémon grows. When they are ready to evolve, you can use an evolution calculator on a website to learn about how good they will be when they do. We like to use Poké Assistant’s.

When you enter the species and current combat power of your Pokémon, the calculator will let you know an approximation of what it will look like after evolution. This is best used for two situations. The first is when you have multiple of the same Pokémon eligible to be evolved. You can look at where they could possibly stand afterwards and put your resources there. The second is when you have an unevolved Pokémon that you think might have more potential than one you already evolved. You can see how they would look if you went forward putting your candies into them instead of the latter one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While an evolution calculator can be useful, it is not a one-stop shop for the Pokémon you should evolve. There are other tools around the web you can use to find more exact information. These are merely approximate values given to you to help you form a decision.