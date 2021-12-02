What is a War Zone in Marvel’s Avengers?

With the release of Spider-Man, many PlayStations fans are eager to finally play him in Marvel’s Avengers. After unlocking him, rather than having personal quests to complete like the other DLC characters, you’ll instead be given a mission chain. Spider-Man’s mission chain contains a series of challenges and if completed, the player will be rewarded with audio files, comic book cutscenes, costumes, and more. In total, there are 18 Steps to Spider-Man’s mission chain. His missions range from as simple as talking to certain characters and using his moves in HARM Training to using a particular move on 15 different enemies. His Step four mission requires the player to raise Spider-Man’s public profile by completing two War Zones.

War Zone is any mission on the War Table that lets four-player explore an area and complete the objectives assigned to them. These missions can be done with AI partners or three friends through online co-op. When you’re at the War Table, you can highlight over a mission to what type it is, its difficulty, and what rewards you’ll be given if completed successfully. To get the Step four mission done quickly, we recommend taking on the shorter missions, like Drop Zone or Hives.