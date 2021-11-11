When is Spider-Man joining the Marvel’s Avengers game?

Marvel’s Avengers sees you stepping into the capes, nanotech suits, and ripped pants of assorted members of the Avengers. The game launched with Kamala Khan, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Captain America. You can also expect a whole host of other heroes to be added to the game, with developer Crystal Dynamics already adding Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther since its launch.

Spider-Man, one of the tent pole heroes from the Marvel franchise and the hero that many people would consider to be the consistent face of the brand, will be coming to the game. The bad news for many players is that the web-slinger will only be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man will be playable in Marvel’s Avengers starting November 30, coming with a “Hero Event” titled With Great Power. This won’t be a full-on story campaign like with previous new characters, with the event instead told through a combination of “cutscenes, dialogue, and a chain of documents.”

Spider-Man will be able to zip around the game on his trademark web lines, and he’s sure to have plenty of abilities that involve his webs and superior strength, if the reveal trailer is any indication. According to associate art director Jeff Adams, we can also expect some surprises. In an earlier blog post on the PlayStation Blog, Adams described how partnering with the Avengers will give Spider-Man access to new technology that will improve his skills.