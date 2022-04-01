What is ability damage in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

You need to keep on top of dozens of stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. From the damage each individual weapon deals to your spells and companions, each one can be micromanaged to work with your style of Fatemaker. This guide explains what ability damage is and how to make it work for you.

What does ability damage apply to?

Ability damage relates to your action skills. This is action at the top of each skill tree that you can pick for your Fatemaker. These deal ability damage, and it’s slightly different from the damage you deal with your gear. You can buff weapons and spells by adding gear or picking skills that increase certain stats, such as elemental damage. With actions, you need to have stats on your gear that specifically state that they increase ability damage.

Some of these actions, such as the Ambi-Hextrous skill for Spellshots, won’t be affected by any buffs or nerfs to ability damage because they don’t deal damage. However, most actions do deal a certain amount of damage based on your level, so this is the number that you’ll increase by using spells, wearing armor, and investing in skills that increase ability damage. Once you’ve gotten your head around this, you could even reset your skills to make your Fatemaker deal the most damage possible with their actions and barely touch your weapons.