What is Battle Hub in Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 will be the next installment of the long-running first person shooter series from DICE. Coming back to the modern day, the game will cast players as Specialists and set them against each other in battles with up to 128 players.

The moderns setting means modern weapons, vehicles, and gadgets, in a return for the series to what many see as the glory days of Battlefield 3 and 4. There are still some mysterious surrounding the game, however. One includes the rumored Battle Hub mode, and what exactly it is.

The game’s website simply states “Created as a love letter to our core fans, a new way to play Battlefield is coming. Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience.”

According to noted, and often accurate, Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the mode will feature remastered maps from previous iterations of Battlefield, providing players with the ability to jump into old favorites and play them in Battlefield 2042. According to Henderson, the team is looking to make a fun, sandbox experience for players without needing to worry about the delicate balance of the more competitive modes in the game.

If true, this could be one of the most impactful modes we have seen in the first person shooter market in years, and is something we would expect to see other developers follow in their own games.