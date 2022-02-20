What is Bitter Leaf used for in Horizon Forbidden West? – best farming locations

Bitter Leaf is one of the many plants you’ll stumble across while exploring in Horizon Forbidden West. However, it’s not clear what the uses for this plant are or if you need to stock up on it as you do healing berries and mushrooms. This guide explains what you use Bitter Leaf for and the best farming locations for it.

What is Bitter Leaf used for?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bitter Leaf is used in many recipes in Horizon Forbidden West. Cooks require it to make food that Aloy can take with her into the world. This food provides a variety of buffs, all of which you can see in the cooking menu. It’s worth stocking up on Bitter Leaf for when you enter a camp, town, or city just so that you’re guaranteed a good meal.

Best Bitter Leaf farming locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bitter Leaf can be gathered from pretty much anywhere out in the open in The Daunt. This is the first open region in Horizon Forbidden West, and you’ll likely come across it as much as you do sticks and healing berries. However, while you can also pick it up in No Man’s Land, the second region in the game, it’s not as abundant as it is in The Daunt.