What is Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat release date?

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a polarising game since its release. Although the game feels pretty solid and has been able to amass a huge player base, it has also attracted a lot of hackers. That said, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Raven Software have confirmed the advent of a new anti-cheat system as the game’s current one has failed to keep hackers at bay.

Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a tremendous rise in its popularity and is now one of the most played Battle Royale games. Unfortunately, like with most popular online games, hackers and scripters have flocked to Warzone. Despite several mass ban waves and regular updation of the game, hackers have been persistent in Warzone. Not only players have started to drift away from the game, but many big-name streamers have also abandoned the Warzone bandwagon due to hackers ruining the overall experience.

Thankfully, during the official unveiling of the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, it was revealed that developers are working on a new anti-cheat system. No further details were revealed regarding the new anti-cheat system, but it has been confirmed that the overhaul will occur before the year ends. Even though hackers will probably continue to swarm Warzone after the release of the new anti-cheat system, it should halt the blatant hacking and the growing number of hackers in the game.