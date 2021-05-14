Over 500,000 people have been banned from Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is massively popular and yet infamous for its shortcomings. The game constantly has issues with game-breaking exploits cheaters. While the exploits are eventually patched out of the game (although they sometimes return in later updates), squashing hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone has been much more challenging for developer Raven Software. Apparently, cheaters are like roaches, extremely hard to get rid of. That’s why so far, Raven Software has banned a cumulative 500,000 players from Call of Duty: Warzone.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday… bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

The surprising statistic came from a tweet posted by the developer. Apparently, another 30,000 accounts were taken down in a ban wave yesterday, resulting in the massive ban-hammer milestone.

For now, it’s hard to say whether or not that ban wave will make a difference for Call of Duty: Warzone players. While 30,000 is a lot of accounts, some cheaters are still undoubtedly out there. Proving the point is a clip yesterday from streamer Timthetatman. While playing a game of Warzone, Tim and his group spectated a cheating player. The upside here is that the cheater was banned mid-game live on Tim’s stream.

WE GOT THIS CHEATER BANNED LIVE… pic.twitter.com/sp4YEgxjJD — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) May 13, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone recently began its third season, nuking Verdansk out of existence and rewinding time back to 1984. As such there are a ton of new locations for players to explore and fight in.