What is Cred in Madden 23?

Two years ago, EA Sports and the Madden team introduced The Yard to football players worldwide. The Yard is an arcade mode designed to give a different experience from the traditional 11-on-11 action in the NFL, and this mode is back for Madden 23. A key component to The Yard and avatars is Cred. What is Cred in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look at what you need to know about Cred in Madden 23.

What is Cred?

Cred is an in-game currency in Madden NFL 23, and mainly used in The Yard. The Yard is a mode where players can partake in seven-on-seven action, with each team being limited to the number of drives. However, there are a lot of different rules for The Yard, including the ability to score more than six points for touchdown that are of the multi-pass variety, and non-10 yard downs.

Related: How to throw a touch pass in Madden 23

In The Yard, Madden 23 players are prompted to create avatars that can be used in offline, online head-to-head and online co-op play. Users can also customize their avatar, by buying clothing items like jerseys, and helmets that have NFL team logos. In most cases, you’ll need Cred to get these items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get Cred

Madden 23 players can get Cred by playing in The Yard, and upgrading their player. Each time a user increases their avatar’s position level in The Yard, rewards are typically given out. In a number of cases, certain tiers do offer Cred as rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are low in Cred and need to obtain some in order to acquire in-game items like a jersey and/or helmet, it’s wise to grind and level up each position in order to get more Cred.