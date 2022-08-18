How to throw a touch pass in Madden 23

Even though EA has introduced a new mechanic for current-gen users with Skill-Based Passing, the types of passes are still the same. Madden 23 features three kind of passes: bullet, lob, and touch passes. So, how does one perform a touch pass in Madden NFL 23? Let’s go over what it actually does, and how to perform in the simulation football game.

What is a touch pass?

Touch passes are essentially of a hybrid between bullet and lob passes. Touch passes are “medium strengths passes,” according to the Madden team, and these throws are designed to drop the football over the head of an underneath defender, or in front of deeper coverage.

These kinds of passes are not as hard as a bullet pass, nor do these have the arc or the slowness that a lob pass has in Madden 23.

How to throw a touch pass

To perform a touch pass in Madden NFL 23, you’ll obviously want to find an open receiver to throw the football to on the field. Once you find an open receiver, you should see a corresponding button appear over that target. You will want to press, and then release in order to perform a touch pass.

It’s important to find a happy medium for throwing a touch pass, and it might take a bit of practice. Pressing and holding will lead to a bullet pass, something that’s very good for out and slant routes and when a receiver is wide open. Lob passes, on the other hand, are good for streaking receivers who are trying to separate from a covering defender.

A touch pass, as mentioned earlier, is a hybrid between the two. Because of that, it’s important to make sure that the button is held long enough to not be considered a tap, but make sure to not press and hold. Otherwise, the outcome might not be as intended.