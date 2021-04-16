What is Dynamic Difficulty in MLB The Show 21?

Difficulty is always an important aspect when it comes to sports games. This is especially true in baseball games like MLB The Show 21. You don’t want things to be so easy where you routinely beat the opposition by more than ten runs, but you also want to have a fighting chance in each game. That is where Dynamic Difficulty comes into play in The Show. Here is what you need to know about it.

Dynamic Difficulty is a difficulty setting that will change in the game depending on how you perform both on the mound and at the plate. When you first start the game, you choose what difficulty you want to start at, and as you play, you will get notices of changes done as you either succeed or struggle.

Dynamic Difficulty can be turned on for either pitching or batting, and both sides run independently of each other. This can lead to situations where you could have your hitting difficulty at Veteran and pitching at Hall of Fame, completely relying on how your recent performance has been. If you are striking out or making weak contact in the batter’s box, your hitting difficulty will go down a level. In contrast, if you are doing the same to the enemy, your pitching difficulty will go up, leading to the CPU making stronger contact against poor pitches. When either area is adjusted, you will be given a notice during the game.

Dynamic Difficulty is a great way to make MLB The Show 21 always feel competitive. Whether you are brand new or have played a lot of the series in the past, it is an excellent way to keep games interesting without you needing to constantly go into the settings and change them without knowing how well you will do.