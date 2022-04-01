What is Dynamic Difficulty in MLB The Show 22 and should you turn it on?

Dynamic Difficulty has long been a feature within MLB The Show 22, but can be a little confusing to new players. On the one hand, players can want an experience that evolves and continues to challenge them. On the other, what if you just want a relaxed experience where you can hit 20 home runs in a game? With all of that in mind, what exactly is Dynamic Difficulty, and should you consider turning it on in MLB The Show 22?

Dynamic Difficulty is a setting that will regularly affect how difficult the game is to play on either the hitting or pitching side of the game. Essentially, if you are getting a lot of baserunners on during your turn to bat, the difficulty will slowly ramp up until the game decides you are at a proper place for how you are performing. If you begin struggling, the game will drop the difficulty down again to meet that need.

Both settings work the same way but focus on their areas, so you can choose to have Dynamic Difficulty on pitching if it is regularly too easy for you, but leave it off on hitting if you like where you are there. You can choose to turn either off or on at any time (even during games) in the Gameplay section of Settings.

Should you turn Dynamic Difficulty on? That is completely a personal choice that is up to you. It only affects when you are playing against AI teams, so online matches against friends and opponents will not be altered at all with this setting. If you want to gauge how you are progressing as a player on both sides of the ball, we recommend turning it on. However, it is not a perfect system and can lead to some frustrating games if it doesn’t drop the difficulty fast enough for you.