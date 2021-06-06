What is in the first Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass? – DLC characters, story content, character colors

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the long-running fighting game franchise, which is set to conclude the epic story as well as introduce a host of new mechanics, overhauls, and new features. Ahead of the worldwide release of Guilty Gear Strive on June 11, ArcSystemWorks developers Daisuke Ishiwatari and Akira Katano hosted an early access showcase livestream, which revealed tons of brand new information on the title. Included in that is some of the content for the game’s first season pass.

DLC fighters

According to the season pass road map, which was revealed during the livestream, several DLC characters are planned for release. The first one will launch in July 2021 and is a character that has never been playable until now. The second character slated for an August 2021 release is a returning veteran fighter. There are also three additional fighters planned for release sometime this year in the fall. None of the DLC fighters have been officially named as of now, however.

Image via Arc System Works

Story mode and more

Exclusive to the season pass is a brand new story aptly named Another Story, which, unlike much of the other bonus DLC content, cannot be purchased separately. Two new battle stages and a pack of new character colors will also be included in the pass, which can be purchased separately.

Free content

There’s also free content that players can download regardless of whether they have the season pass. The Combo Maker mode lets players upload their unique combo creations for other players to download, watch, and learn from. The Digital Figure mode lets players take portraits from a virtual diorama, a feature similar to the one in Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator.