Who are the English voice actors in Guilty Gear Strive?

Ahead of the worldwide release of Guilty Gear Strive on June 11, the full English voice cast has been revealed. A good chunk of voice actors personally made the announcement on Twitter, and the rest were revealed following the story trailer’s release.

Many of the actors are returning to voice their respective characters, while others are making their acting debut in the franchise. Regardless, it’s an excellent cast all around and, judging from what we heard in the second beta and the story trailer so far, the actors are doing a bang up job.

Sol Badguy

Voiced by David Forseth

A blunt and short-tempered man. He only speaks when required, and uses as few words as he can get away with. He’s not very good at explaining things, so he prefers to express himself with his aggressive behavior and attitude. While most see him as selfish and violent, those closest to him accept him for who he is.

Zato=1

Voiced by Matthew Mercer

The former leader of the Assassin’s Guild, now revived after once experiencing death. Before his resurrection, he was a calm and thoughtful person. However, after all he went through, he ended up unable to feel an emotional response to anything. He no longer finds significance in anything in his life, be it good or bad, nor can he feel joy or anger. The closest he gets to feeling emotion would be his feelings for Millia.

Chipp Zanuff

Voiced by Ed Bosco

President of the Eastern Chipp Kingdom. He’s hot-blooded, and thinking deeply is far from his specialty. He’s quick to lose his temper, and his words often come off as rude. Now that he’s trying to get into politics, he’s learned basic manners and social skills. He acknowledges that he has some rough edges, but accepts those parts of himself.

Nagoriyuki

Voiced by Evan Michael Lee

A noble vampire samurai. His supernatural vampire abilities complement his substantial frame and outstanding fighting skills.

Anji Mito

Voiced by Kae Min

He’s one of the few surviving Japanese people. He can be hot-blooded, acting on his intuition rather than reason. It’s easy to recognize his actions as direct and lacking foresight, but he isn’t an optimist—he simply isn’t very careful. Although he doesn’t go out of his way to preach his sense of justice to others, he openly shows his distaste for anything he considers warped or unfair. It may seem at times as if he’s making fun of others, but he means it amicably.

Leo Whitefang

Voiced by Jamieson Price

The Second King of the United Kingdoms of Illyria. He may come off as wild and arrogant, but he’s a surprisingly cautious person. He hates losing and holds himself in high esteem. He spares no effort when solving problems. He’s made his own personal dictionary, and makes a hobby of defining existing words with actual people and events.

Ky Kiske

Voiced by Sean Chiplock

A serious man who dedicates himself completely to his work, the people, and his morals. His love for justice and determination to help those less fortunate is reflected in all aspects of his life. On the other hand, this also means he can show rather extreme dislike for anything that disrupts the peace or breaks the rules.

Potemkin

Voiced by Armen Taylor

He is a soldier from the Independent Airborne State of Zepp. He’s a proud man with a loyal heart. His stature makes him come off as intimidating, but he’s a gentle man who loves nature. He values duty above all, and while he can tolerate his own pain, he cannot bear to see others hurt. He faces adversity head-on. He refuses to be used as a tool to hurt others for evil.

Axl Low

Voiced by Alexander Gross

A young man from the 20th century with the ability to manipulate time. A typical optimist who doesn’t take things too seriously and just goes with the flow. He is compassionate to a fault and could never ignore somebody in trouble. He despises the very idea of “death” and would never resort to taking a life, no matter the situation.

Faust

Voiced by Kaiji Tang

An underground doctor, his past and identity are shrouded in mystery. One moment, he’ll blurt out something seemingly random, only to offer a philosophical argument for the future of humanity the next. He once suffered a mental breakdown due to a traumatic experience. Even now, he becomes unstable when something reminds him of that time. At heart, however, he’s a caring and kind person with common sense.

May

Voiced by Eden Riegel

A spunky girl who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She believes in acting before thinking too deeply. Her friends often get dragged along with her impulsive behavior. Despite this, May’s positive attitude is contagious to those around her, even if they sometimes find themselves a tad exhausted.

I-NO

Voiced by Amber Lee Connors

Her tendency to approach someone as if talking to an old friend can make I-NO seem personable at first glance. She doesn’t shy away from using her feminine charms to deceive men, despite not actually having it in her to work together with anyone. She sees all others as lesser beings worthy of ridicule, even “That Man.” When faced with something or someone she finds irritating or alarming, she reveals her violent temper.

Millia Rage

Voiced by Tara Platt

She is silent and cold. However, since leaving the Guild, she no longer works only for profit as she once did. Now that she lives among ordinary people, Millia’s come to feel a wider range of emotions. She may not show it in her words or actions, but she’s found herself able to sympathize with others. When faced with an uncertain situation, she can even look like a normal girl her age sometimes.

Giovanna

Voiced by Lilimar

She’s an officer in the special operations unit that protects the President of the United States. She’s careful with her words, but still manages to come off as rude and irreverent due to her attitude. Deep down, though, she means well. She’s especially friendly with children and animals. During battle, she allows her wolf spirit companion “Rei” to possess her and amazes her opponent with inhuman speed.

Ramlethal Valentine

Voiced by Laura Stahl

She is a “Valentine,” a life form created in the image of humanity. In accordance with the orders from her mother implanted in her memories, she declared war against humanity. However, through her interactions with Sol and everyone, she came to know emotion, and eventually became an ally to mankind.

Other notable non-combatants have been revealed as well. Vernon is voiced by Anthony Alabi, Asuka is voiced by Derek Stephen Prince (who also narrates the story trailer), Gabriel is voiced by Richard Epcar, Aria is voiced by Nicole Tompkins, Erica is voiced by Sarah Williams, and Goldlewis is voiced by Steve Barr.