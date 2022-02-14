What is Knowledge Transfer in Lost Ark, and how does it work? Answered

Lost Ark allows you to create up to six characters for free and an additional 12 characters if you’re willing to spend some money, putting the total at characters. Given that there are five main classes and 15 advanced classes to choose from, players might want to try out all the different classes the game has to offer. However, the pain of making a new character in any MMORPG is that you have to level them up and do missions you’ve already done on your main. Thankfully, the game has a mechanic called Knowledge Transfer, which makes your alternate character the same level as your main. It will also skip any quests a continent has to offer if your main has finished the main storyline there.

If you want to perform a Knowledge Transfer, you’ll first have to complete a few requirements:

Complete the main questline of the continent you want to use the Knowledge Transfer on with your main character

Have your main character be level 50

Unlock the Island Stronghold

Once you complete those three steps, you can use the Knowledge Transfer. The Knowledge Transfer can be purchased for 600, 1,000, 1,400, 1,600, or 2,400 gold, The amount of gold required will depend on the continent you’re on. Your alternate character will then be sent on an eight-hour-long mission to train. Once eight hours have passed, you will be able to collect experience and rewards from the training field.