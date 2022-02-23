What is Midnight Bloom used for in Horizon Forbidden West? best farming locations

Horizon Forbidden West is as much a resource-gathering game as an action-adventure title. You’ll be finding all manner of items that can help Aloy on her quest, but Midnight Bloom helps make her journey more fashionable along the way. Here’s the full explanation.

Midnight Bloom is a flower that can be used to dye your clothes in different colors. It will be an ingredient you’ll need to find for the dyer to change the pattern and color of Aloy’s clothes. The first dyer we found is in Plainsong. For example, for the reddish Mountain Sunrise dye on Aloy’s Oseram Wayfarer clothing, you’ll need two of the Midnight Bloom. It’s a common item that needs to be used in all sorts of dyes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Midnight Bloom among other flower dyes, you’ll need to get Aloy to a climbable section of a mountain. The flowers grow on the rocky ledges that the protagonist climbs on. While Aloy is dangling around the rock, press the R3 button repeatedly to use her Pulse. If you see a green triangle over an item, this is most likely a flower on the side of the mountain. It’s also going to be a darker shade of grey as opposed to the bright Golden Bloom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve found that the dyes can spawn randomly on these rocky cliffs, so keep trying until you find enough of these flowers to fulfill the style you’d like.