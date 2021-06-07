What is Squad Boost in Valorant?

Riot Games have plans to celebrate the end of their first year of Valorant, and part of the celebration will be the return of Squad Boost. Squad Boost allows players to earn more experience from their games by playing with their friends. The more friends they play with, the more additional experience they will earn.

The Squad Boost event will run from June 22 to July 26, so a little over a month, giving players lots of time to earn additional experience. Your boost depends on your party size. Queue as a tag team and you get 8 percent extra XP. Three players who are friends with get a 12 percent boost. Queue with four, and you get a 16 percent boost in the experience you will earn. Five-stack and you earn a 20% XP boost.

The boosted XP earnings will be active across all game modes except custom games and will give players quite the leg up on their Season Pass farming at the start of Valorant Episode 3. The only downside to this event is that those who tend to play solo will find themselves facing far more full stacks than usual, so make sure to put on your game face.

There will be lots more to do in the game at the time, with three new player cards up for grabs to celebrate the end of year one and the beginning of Valorant’s new episode.