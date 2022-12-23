Two of the more unique monsters in Paldea and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Bramblin and Brambleghast. Introduced in the ninth generation of Pokémon, the two are tumbleweed-like monsters that can be offensive beasts if raised right. With that in mind, you might be wondering which Nature is the best for Bramblin and Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We have a good idea as to what you should do, so let’s go over our Nature recommendations for the two.

Related: Best Nature for Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Nature for Bramblin and Brambleghast

Before we get into the best nature for Bramblin and Brambleghast, let’s check out the base stats for Brambleghast.

HP: 55

55 Attack: 115

115 Defense: 70

70 Sp. Atk: 80

80 Sp. Def: 70

70 Speed: 90

Brambleghast has a relatively well-balanced stat layout. None of its stats, outside of HP, are lower than 70. The best stat, though, is Attack. The Grass/Ghost Pokémon possesses a 115 Attack stat, well ahead of everything else.

Attack is Brambleghast’s strength, so it’s a wise idea to choose a Nature that takes advantage of this strength. Adamant is our pick for the best Nature for Bramblin and Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Our reasoning is this: despite a decent Sp. Atk stat, Brambleghast’s Attack figure is far and away better. To make use of this, stick to physical attacks and naturally boost up that stat with Adamant.

There are, however, other interesting options. Since Brambleghast has good Speed, one could choose Jolly as an alternative. Jolly boosts Speed at the cost of Sp. Atk. This Nature doesn’t touch the 115 base Attack stat, and gives Brambleghast a useful edge in the Speed category.