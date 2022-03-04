What is the best armor in Horizon Forbidden West? Answered

While Aloy no longer has the full benefits of the Shield Weaver armor in Horizon Forbidden West, there are some pretty good choices for armor. That being said, what if you want the best of the best? What exactly is the best armor in Horizon Forbidden West?

The simple truth of the matter is there isn’t one single armor in Horizon Forbidden West that is leagues above everything else. Instead, there is a group of legendary armors that we recommend working towards. Which one you prefer will come down to how you like to play the game. Here are our favorites.

Arena armors

The following armors can be acquired from the arena for 54 medals. This area is unlocked after retrieving Minerva and then doing a mission for Kalla.

Carja Stalker Elite

The Carja Stalker Elite armor is best for anyone who plays stealthily and prefers to use traps. It will increase the traps you can use, how fast they go down, as well as making it harder for enemies to spot you.

Nora Thunder Warrior

The Nora Thunder Warrior armor is for anyone who goes into every fight with their bows and arrows equipped. It boosts your concentration, stamina regeneration, and the ranged damage you do while in stealth.

Salvager armor

Oseram Artificer

The Oseram Artificer is the best armor for melee-focused players. Equipping this gives you a boost to your power attacks, Resonator Blast, and Valor Surge charge. To earn it, you will need to complete all salvage contracts for Keruf’s salvagers. Return to Keruf when done.

Trade armor

Tenakth Technician

The Tenakth Technician armor can be acquired by trading with the Thornmarsh Stitcher. It is fully focused on making your overridden machines better. It makes overrides last longer while also boosting their health and survivability.