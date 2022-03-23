What is The Best Boss Order in Elden Ring? Answered

So, you started playing Elden Ring, and the open-world element is exciting, but a little overwhelming. After all, you could be strolling along, enjoying a few good fights, using your Jellyfish Mimic to help you out and dodging like a pro, but all of a sudden you stumble upon someone that brutalizes you in one hit. A little demoralizing, right? Well, we have the guide for you, to help you know what main bosses you should fight in what order so that you don’t miraculously find Royal Knight Loretta and she doesn’t knock you out faster than you deserve.

The main bosses

These guys are the bosses you have to fight and are a part of Elden Ring’s main story, so they are your main focus for most of the game. However, being a Souls game, even their plot importance doesn’t mean that you have to do them in order. It’s the Dark Souls way. So, here’s the order we recommend based on who’s easier to fight and what makes the most sense:

Margit, the Fell Omen

Godrick the Grafted

Red Wolf of Radagon

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Royal Knight Loretta

Godskin Noble

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Starscourge Radahn

Draconic Tree Sentinel

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Morgott, the Omen King

Fire Giant

Mohg, Lord of Blood

Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Godskin Duo

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Sir Gideon Ofnir

Godfrey, First Elden Lord/ Hoarah Loux, Warrior (Two phases of one fight)

Radagon of the Golden Order

Elden Beast

Now, while Elden Ring gives you more freedom than any other Souls game, there are some bosses that require objects from other bosses for you to fight them. For example, to get access to Lyndell, where bosses like the Draconic Tree Sentinel live, you need two Great Runes that some other bosses drop (such as Margit, Godrick, Red Wolf, and Rennala). So, be aware of things like that while you adventure and fight for your life.

All the others

Of course, while there are a collection of main bosses that you normally have to fight to progress the story, there are a bunch of others wandering around the game. Over a hundred, actually, so there are a lot of scary, fantastic, Souls-esque monsters and baddies for you to find. While it’s hard to tell you the exact order to fight every boss in the entire game, here are some general level-based rules to help you figure out which areas work for your player level: