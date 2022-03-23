What is The Best Boss Order in Elden Ring? Answered
Make Rennala’s children stop singing pretty moon songs sooner rather than later.
So, you started playing Elden Ring, and the open-world element is exciting, but a little overwhelming. After all, you could be strolling along, enjoying a few good fights, using your Jellyfish Mimic to help you out and dodging like a pro, but all of a sudden you stumble upon someone that brutalizes you in one hit. A little demoralizing, right? Well, we have the guide for you, to help you know what main bosses you should fight in what order so that you don’t miraculously find Royal Knight Loretta and she doesn’t knock you out faster than you deserve.
The main bosses
These guys are the bosses you have to fight and are a part of Elden Ring’s main story, so they are your main focus for most of the game. However, being a Souls game, even their plot importance doesn’t mean that you have to do them in order. It’s the Dark Souls way. So, here’s the order we recommend based on who’s easier to fight and what makes the most sense:
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Godrick the Grafted
- Red Wolf of Radagon
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Royal Knight Loretta
- Godskin Noble
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Starscourge Radahn
- Draconic Tree Sentinel
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Morgott, the Omen King
- Fire Giant
- Mohg, Lord of Blood
- Malenia, Blade of Miquella
- Godskin Duo
- Maliketh, the Black Blade
- Sir Gideon Ofnir
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord/ Hoarah Loux, Warrior (Two phases of one fight)
- Radagon of the Golden Order
- Elden Beast
Now, while Elden Ring gives you more freedom than any other Souls game, there are some bosses that require objects from other bosses for you to fight them. For example, to get access to Lyndell, where bosses like the Draconic Tree Sentinel live, you need two Great Runes that some other bosses drop (such as Margit, Godrick, Red Wolf, and Rennala). So, be aware of things like that while you adventure and fight for your life.
All the others
Of course, while there are a collection of main bosses that you normally have to fight to progress the story, there are a bunch of others wandering around the game. Over a hundred, actually, so there are a lot of scary, fantastic, Souls-esque monsters and baddies for you to find. While it’s hard to tell you the exact order to fight every boss in the entire game, here are some general level-based rules to help you figure out which areas work for your player level:
|Levels 1-40
|Levels 40-60
|Levels 60-90
|Levels 90-100
|West Limgrave
|Liurnia of The Lakes South
|Liurnia of The Lakes West
|Forbidden Lands
|East Limgrave & Mistwood
|Raya Lucaria Academy
|Siofra River (Underground)
|Mountaintops of The Giants
|Weeping Peninsula
|Liurnia of The Lakes East
|Caelid South
|Consecrated Snowfield
|Roundtable Hold
|Ainsel River (Underground)
|Nokron, Eternal City & Siofra Aqueducts
|Mohgwyn Castle
|Stormveil Castle
|Deeprot Depths
|Miqeulla’s Hallingtree
|Lake of Rot, Nostella and Liurna West
|Crumbling Farum Azula
|Mt. Gelmir
|City of Ash
|Leyndell, Royal Capital
|Sewers