What is the best pitching interface style in MLB The Show 22? Answered

MLB The Show 22 tries to give players the freedom to play the game however they wish. From altering your view of the field to how button presses control your team, the game is quite flexible in how it operates. On the pitching side, there are a total of five different pitching interfaces: Classic, Meter, Pinpoint, Pulse, and Pure Analog. Which of these pitching styles is the best?

If you are looking for the best Pitching Interface style in MLB The Show 22, we highly recommend using Meter. With this interface, you first aim your pitch, then press your button input three times to decide the power behind your throw and its accuracy.

Your first button press begins the wind-up and starts a line moving through the area. The colored section of the meter is where you decide how much force your player is putting into their throw. Aim it in the red zone, and they throw harder but will also spend a little more stamina than a lower effort throw.

When the line goes back down the meter, you want to time it as close to the yellow line as possible to make it an accurate throw. Press it too early, and you release the ball too soon, or too late will make your pitcher hold onto it for too long. Depending on your pitcher’s confidence, that line will be thicker, thin, or completely missing if they are being hit around a lot.