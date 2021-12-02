What is the best world height level to find Emeralds in Minecraft 1.18?

Emeralds are an ore in Minecraft that will come in handy if you are looking to do some significant trading. Plenty of other items can be exchanged with villagers and traders, but Emeralds are a constant throughout all trade opportunities. With the Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2 now out, the distribution of ores in your new seeds has been altered. Here is the best world height level to find Emeralds at in Minecraft 1.18.

With the Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2, the heights and depths of worlds have been adjusted. Now, Emeralds can be found between Y levels 256 and -16. The Y level with the best chance to find Emeralds is between 222 and 225. With this being pretty high in the world, you will find the most Emeralds in the new mountain biomes. Obviously, they will not be floating in the air. While you can find some beneath ground level, we recommend digging through mountains to find the most Emeralds.

The Y coordinate can be shown to you in Minecraft by pressing F3 in Java and by turning on Show Coordinates in the Settings on Bedrock. The Y coordinate is the second number and denotes your current vertical location in the seed.