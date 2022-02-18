What is the download file size for Horizon Forbidden West? Answered

After a five-year gap and a new console generation, Horizon: Forbidden West has been released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Forbidden West is a massive sequel, with a much larger open world to explore. Guerrilla Games have expanded the scope of the storytelling, with vastly improved cinematics and improvements to the Decima Engine.

For those wondering how much space they should clear on your hard drive, this is what you must prepare for. Unlike most PS5 games, Horizon Forbidden West is rather large, coming in at over 90 GB at launch for Europe. Forbidden West also has some variance between regions. These variances are with the day one patch included.

Horizon: Forbidden West Download Size (PS5)

PS5 EU Region: 98.074 GB

PS5 US Region: 87.608 GB

PS5 JP Region: 83.797 GB

The PS4 versions are around eight to nine gigs smaller on average for each region. These also include the day one patch.

Horizon: Forbidden West Download Size (PS4)

PS4 EU Region: 90.234 GB

PS4 US Region: 79.548 GB

PS4 JP Region: 77.193 GB

Future patches or expansions will assuredly add to this file size, so make some space for Aloy’s next adventure.